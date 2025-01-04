Schmidt leads Cal Baptist against Seattle U after 22-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (3-11) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-10) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Seattle…

Cal Baptist Lancers (3-11) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-10)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Seattle U after Grace Schmidt scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 72-58 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Redhawks are 1-3 in home games. Seattle U ranks eighth in the WAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Sheridan Liggett averaging 2.9.

The Lancers are 2-5 on the road. Cal Baptist is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Seattle U’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Seattle U has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

The Redhawks and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is shooting 56.4% and averaging 11.0 points for the Redhawks.

Nhug Bosch Duran averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

