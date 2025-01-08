Schiller and North Dakota host Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-4, 1-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-9, 1-1 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday,…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-4, 1-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-9, 1-1 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts Oral Roberts after Jocelyn Schiller scored 28 points in North Dakota’s 63-60 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 5-2 at home. North Dakota allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-1 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is the leader in the Summit scoring 11.9 fast break points per game.

North Dakota’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than North Dakota allows.

The Fighting Hawks and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiera Pemberton is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.

Ruthie Udoumoh is averaging 13.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

