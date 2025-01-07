Schieffelin leads Clemson against Louisville after 21-point game

Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays Louisville after Ian Schieffelin scored 21 points in Clemson’s 80-68 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinals are 6-3 in home games. Louisville has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 4-0 in conference games. Clemson is 10-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisville averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Louisville gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

Chase Hunter is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.