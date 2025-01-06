Schieffelin and Clemson host Louisville

Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson…

Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits Louisville after Ian Schieffelin scored 21 points in Clemson’s 80-68 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinals have gone 6-3 at home. Louisville averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks ninth in the ACC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Schieffelin averaging 10.7.

Louisville is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cardinals.

Chase Hunter averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

