Scharnowski scores 20 off the bench, Belmont beats Murray State 95-77

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Drew Scharnowski’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Belmont to a 95-77 victory over Murray State on Saturday night.

Scharnowski had eight rebounds for the Bruins (15-6, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Carter Whitt scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six assists and three steals. Sam Orme went 6 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jacobi Wood led the Racers (11-10, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six assists. Murray State also got 14 points and four assists from Terence Harcum. Nick Ellington also had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Belmont visits Illinois State and Murray State takes on Evansville on the road.

