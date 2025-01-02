Scalia and St. Thomas host UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (4-11) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts…

UMKC Kangaroos (4-11) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Amber Scalia scored 21 points in St. Thomas’ 81-65 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Tommies have gone 5-2 at home. St. Thomas scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Kangaroos are 1-8 in road games. UMKC is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

St. Thomas’ average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game St. Thomas allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammy Opichka is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Tommies.

Lisa Thomas is averaging 4.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Kangaroos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

