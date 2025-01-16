Scalia and St. Thomas host Oral Roberts

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-8, 0-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-5, 2-2 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-8, 0-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-5, 2-2 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits Oral Roberts after Amber Scalia scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 77-60 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Oral Roberts averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Emily Robinson with 3.4.

The Tommies are 0-3 in conference matchups. St. Thomas ranks eighth in the Summit with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Sammy Opichka averaging 5.6.

Oral Roberts averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 70.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 73.0 Oral Roberts allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Jade Hill is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.