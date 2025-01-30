Scalia and St. Thomas host North Dakota

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-10, 2-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-12, 3-4 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-10, 2-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-12, 3-4 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces North Dakota after Amber Scalia scored 21 points in St. Thomas’ 78-65 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 7-3 in home games. North Dakota is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tommies are 2-5 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

North Dakota’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The Fighting Hawks and Tommies face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Aumer averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Kiera Pemberton is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Scalia averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Jade Hill is averaging 15.8 points, five assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.