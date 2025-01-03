Scalia and St. Thomas host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (8-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-6, 0-1 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Dakota State Bison (8-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-6, 0-1 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts North Dakota State after Amber Scalia scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 76-69 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies have gone 5-3 in home games. St. Thomas ranks fifth in the Summit with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sammy Opichka averaging 4.4.

The Bison are 2-3 on the road. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Avery Koenen averaging 2.4.

St. Thomas averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 3.9 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 68.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 66.7 St. Thomas allows.

The Tommies and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scalia is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 14 points.

Abby Krzewinski averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

