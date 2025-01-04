Scalia and St. Thomas host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (8-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-6, 0-1 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Dakota State Bison (8-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-6, 0-1 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces North Dakota State after Amber Scalia scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 76-69 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies are 5-3 in home games. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison have gone 2-3 away from home. North Dakota State is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

St. Thomas scores 72.1 points, 8.6 more per game than the 63.5 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than St. Thomas has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The Tommies and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Langbehn is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tommies.

Avery Koenen is scoring 10.5 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.