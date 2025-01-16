Sayler’s 25 lead South Dakota State past North Dakota 109-73

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Joe Sayler had 25 points in South Dakota State’s 109-73 win over North Dakota on Thursday…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Joe Sayler had 25 points in South Dakota State’s 109-73 win over North Dakota on Thursday night.

Sayler shot 10 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Jackrabbits (11-8, 2-2 Summit League). Isaac Lindsey scored 13 points and added three steals. Oscar Cluff and Kaley Garry both scored 12 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (7-13, 1-4) were led in scoring by Amar Kuljuhovic, who finished with 14 points. Treysen Eaglestaff added 12 points and four assists for North Dakota. Mier Panoam had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. South Dakota State hosts Oral Roberts and North Dakota plays UMKC at home.

