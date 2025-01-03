Savage’s 21 lead Merrimack past Fairfield 67-54

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Devon Savage had 21 points in Merrimack’s 67-54 victory over Fairfield on Friday. Savage had…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Devon Savage had 21 points in Merrimack’s 67-54 victory over Fairfield on Friday.

Savage had five rebounds for the Warriors (6-8, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Adam Clark scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 19 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added five assists. Bryan Etumnu went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals and three blocks.

Prophet Johnson finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Stags (5-9, 1-2). Fairfield also got 12 points from Braden Sparks. Isaac Munkadi also had nine points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Friday. Merrimack visits Sacred Heart and Fairfield plays Iona at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.