Saunders leads BYU against Oklahoma State after 26-point outing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Oklahoma State after Richie Saunders scored 26 points in BYU’s 71-67 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars are 8-1 on their home court. BYU is eighth in the Big 12 with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 7.1.

The Cowboys are 1-3 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

BYU averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game BYU allows.

The Cougars and Cowboys square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars.

Marchelus Avery is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

