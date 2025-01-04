Saunders leads BYU against No. 14 Houston after 30-point showing

BYU Cougars (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

BYU Cougars (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (9-3, 1-0 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays No. 14 Houston after Richie Saunders scored 30 points in BYU’s 76-56 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Houston Cougars are 7-0 on their home court. Houston is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

The BYU Cougars are 1-0 in conference games. BYU ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Houston makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). BYU has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 15.2 percentage points higher than the 33.4% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is averaging 15.1 points for the Houston Cougars.

Saunders is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the BYU Cougars, while averaging 13.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston Cougars: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

BYU Cougars: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

