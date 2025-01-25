Saunders leads BYU against Cincinnati after 25-point showing

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-6, 2-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (12-6, 3-4 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-6, 2-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (12-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Cincinnati after Richie Saunders scored 25 points in BYU’s 83-67 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cougars have gone 9-1 in home games. BYU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats are 2-5 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is 1-1 in one-possession games.

BYU makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Cincinnati has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keba Keita is averaging 6.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simas Lukosius averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Daniel Skillings Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.