Saunders, BYU Cougars square off against the Colorado Buffaloes

BYU Cougars (11-6, 2-4 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-8, 0-7 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on Colorado in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Buffaloes are 8-3 on their home court. Colorado scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 2-4 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Colorado’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 8.7 more points per game (80.2) than Colorado gives up (71.5).

The Buffaloes and Cougars meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 assists.

Keba Keita is averaging 6.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.