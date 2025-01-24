Santos scores 24 as Dayton takes down Saint Joseph’s (PA) 77-72

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Santos’ 24 points helped Dayton defeat Saint Joseph’s (PA) 77-72 on Friday night. Santos added…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Santos’ 24 points helped Dayton defeat Saint Joseph’s (PA) 77-72 on Friday night.

Santos added eight rebounds for the Flyers (14-6, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amael L’Etang added 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Malachi Smith had 12 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

The Hawks (12-8, 4-4) were led in scoring by Erik Reynolds II, who finished with 21 points. Xzayvier Brown added 18 points and five assists for Saint Joseph’s (PA). Rasheer Fleming also recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Reynolds scored the last seven points for Dayton to close out the five-point victory.

Up next for Dayton is a matchup Tuesday with Saint Bonaventure on the road. Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Duquesne on Wednesday.

