Santa Clara visits Washington State following Villa’s 20-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (7-7, 1-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-6, 3-0 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (7-7, 1-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-6, 3-0 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Santa Clara after Eleonora Villa scored 20 points in Washington State’s 74-66 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 4-1 in home games. Washington State is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 1-3 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is ninth in the WCC scoring 63.0 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

Washington State scores 66.7 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 63.3 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Astera Tuhina is averaging 8.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars.

Georgia Grigoropoulou is averaging 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.