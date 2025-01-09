Santa Clara visits Pacific following Elliott’s 20-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (8-8, 2-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-9, 2-3 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (8-8, 2-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-9, 2-3 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Santa Clara after Elizabeth Elliott scored 20 points in Pacific’s 72-66 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 in home games. Pacific has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 2-4 in WCC play. Santa Clara is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Pacific makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Santa Clara averages 62.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 68.5 Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Broncos meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya James is averaging 12 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers.

Olivia Pollerd is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

