Santa Clara takes on San Diego following Pollerd’s 27-point outing

San Diego Toreros (4-10, 0-5 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-9, 2-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

San Diego Toreros (4-10, 0-5 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-9, 2-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts San Diego after Olivia Pollerd scored 27 points in Santa Clara’s 75-64 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Broncos have gone 4-4 at home. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Georgia Grigoropoulou paces the Broncos with 6.4 boards.

The Toreros are 0-5 in WCC play. San Diego is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Santa Clara’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Toreros match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Broncos.

Kylie Horstmeyer is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.6 points for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.