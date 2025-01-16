Santa Clara takes on Oregon State after Pollerd’s 20-point game

Oregon State Beavers (8-9, 4-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-9, 3-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oregon State Beavers (8-9, 4-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-9, 3-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Oregon State after Olivia Pollerd scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 67-59 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Broncos are 5-4 in home games. Santa Clara has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beavers are 4-2 in WCC play. Oregon State has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Santa Clara scores 63.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 64.3 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Beavers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Naro is averaging 8.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Broncos.

Kelsey Rees is averaging 12.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

