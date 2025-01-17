Santa Clara takes on conference rival Washington State

Washington State Cougars (11-8, 6-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-10, 3-6 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Washington State Cougars (11-8, 6-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-10, 3-6 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olivia Pollerd and Santa Clara host Tara Wallack and Washington State in WCC play Saturday.

The Broncos are 5-5 on their home court. Santa Clara is seventh in the WCC scoring 63.6 points while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The Cougars are 6-2 in WCC play. Washington State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Santa Clara is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Broncos.

Eleonora Villa is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

