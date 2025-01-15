Santa Clara faces Oregon State following Pollerd’s 20-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (8-9, 4-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-9, 3-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oregon State Beavers (8-9, 4-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-9, 3-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Oregon State after Olivia Pollerd scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 67-59 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Broncos have gone 5-4 in home games. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Georgia Grigoropoulou leads the Broncos with 6.0 boards.

The Beavers are 4-2 in conference games. Oregon State has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Santa Clara’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Beavers match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos.

Kennedie Shuler is averaging seven points for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.