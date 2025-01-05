Saniya Rivers has 23 points, 11 rebounds and No. 22 N.C. State women roll past Boston College 91-52

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Zoe Brooks also had a double-double and No.…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Zoe Brooks also had a double-double and No. 22 N.C. State routed Boston College 91-52 on Sunday for the Wolfpack’s seventh consecutive victory.

Rivers also had four assists and four steals. Brooks had 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Four more N.C. State players reached double-figures in scoring: Aziaha James with 17, Madison Hayes with 13, Devyn Quigley with 11 off the bench and Tylda Trygger with 10.

Rivers opened the game with a made jumper and a 3-pointer and finished the first quarter with nine points. The Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC) shot 68% and led 28-9 heading to the second quarter.

Boston College made four shots in the first quarter and five in the second. N.C. State cooled off to 45% in the second quarter and led 50-27 at halftime.

Like the first quarter, the Wolfpack scored 28 points in the third. In one extended stretch they made 7 of 8 shots and also made 11 free throws in the period. N.C. State led 78-42 heading to the fourth. T’yana Todd, with seven points, was the only Boston College player to score in the final 4 minutes of the third quarter. She led the Eagles (10-7, 1-3) with 20 points.

The Wolfpack led by 39 points three times in the fourth quarter, the third being on Quigley’s jumper with 2:25 remaining that turned out to be the final points of the game.

N.C. State visits No. 20 Cal on Thursday and Boston College will play at No. 17 North Carolina on Sunday.

