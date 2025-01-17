Sanders and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils visit conference foe Bethune-Cookman

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-15, 0-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-15, 0-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Bethune-Cookman in SWAC action Saturday.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Delta Devils are 0-4 in conference play. Mississippi Valley State has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Ward Jr. is averaging 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Arthur Tate is averaging 10.1 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 23.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.