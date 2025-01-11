Sanders and Nevada host Fresno State

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-5 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -12.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits Fresno State after Kobe Sanders scored 21 points in Nevada’s 82-81 overtime loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 in home games. Fresno State ranks fifth in the MWC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 3.0.

The Wolf Pack have gone 0-4 against MWC opponents. Nevada ranks fourth in the MWC with 15.9 assists per game led by Sanders averaging 4.3.

Fresno State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 75.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 82.8 Fresno State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs.

Nick Davidson is averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 73.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.