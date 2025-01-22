San Jose State visits San Diego State after Martinez’s 22-point game

San Jose State Spartans (8-11, 1-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-6, 3-4 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (8-11, 1-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-6, 3-4 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces San Jose State after Natalia Martinez scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 85-66 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Aztecs have gone 6-3 at home. San Diego State is third in the MWC scoring 71.4 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 1-5 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

San Diego State makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). San Jose State averages 65.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 60.8 San Diego State allows.

The Aztecs and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adryana Quezada is scoring 11.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Aztecs. Naomi Panganiban is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Djessira Diawara is averaging 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Sydni Summers is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

