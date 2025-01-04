San Jose State visits Ronsiek and Colorado State

San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-4, 2-0 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-4, 2-0 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts San Jose State after Emma Ronsiek scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 67-56 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Rams have gone 8-1 in home games. Colorado State averages 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 0-2 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado State makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). San Jose State averages 5.8 more points per game (64.9) than Colorado State allows to opponents (59.1).

The Rams and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Sydni Summers is scoring 9.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

