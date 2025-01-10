San Jose State visits Air Force following Yap’s 22-point showing

San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-12, 0-4 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-12, 0-4 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Air Force after Donavan Yap scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 85-78 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Falcons have gone 2-6 in home games. Air Force allows 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Spartans are 0-5 in MWC play. San Jose State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Air Force scores 63.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 73.7 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Air Force gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals.

Josh Uduje is shooting 52.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

