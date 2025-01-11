San Jose State takes on Air Force, aims to stop 4-game skid

Air Force Falcons (10-5, 0-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-4 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Air Force Falcons (10-5, 0-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-4 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State aims to break its four-game skid when the Spartans play Air Force.

The Spartans are 5-5 in home games. San Jose State allows 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Falcons are 0-3 against MWC opponents. Air Force averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 10-3 when winning the turnover battle.

San Jose State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than San Jose State allows.

The Spartans and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djessira Diawara is averaging 8.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Spartans.

Jo Huntimer is averaging 2.4 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

