San Jose State Spartans face the Fresno State Bulldogs on 3-game losing streak

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-6, 0-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-3 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State looks to end its three-game slide when the Spartans take on Fresno State.

The Spartans are 5-4 in home games. San Jose State averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

San Jose State scores 64.0 points per game, equal to what Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 63.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 66.5 San Jose State allows to opponents.

The Spartans and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers is shooting 34.0% and averaging 9.8 points for the Spartans.

Mariah Elohim averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

