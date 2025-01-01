San Jose State hosts conference rival UNLV

UNLV Rebels (9-4, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST…

UNLV Rebels (9-4, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on UNLV in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Spartans have gone 5-3 in home games. San Jose State is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Rebels have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks second in the MWC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Meadow Roland averaging 6.8.

San Jose State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.8% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game San Jose State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofia Kelemeni is averaging 9.9 points for the Spartans.

Amarachi Kimpson is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

