San Francisco visits San Diego after Reilly’s 25-point game

San Francisco Dons (9-10, 6-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-14, 0-9 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts San Francisco after Truitt Reilly scored 25 points in San Diego’s 72-63 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Toreros have gone 3-7 at home. San Diego is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dons have gone 6-4 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 65.7 points per game, 0.3 more than the 65.4 San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Dons meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Toreros. Reilly is averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Freja Werth is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dons. Emma Trawally Porta is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

