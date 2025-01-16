San Francisco hosts Washington State following Villa’s 24-point game

Washington State Cougars (10-8, 5-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (8-8, 5-2 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (10-8, 5-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (8-8, 5-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits San Francisco after Eleonora Villa scored 24 points in Washington State’s 69-61 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Dons are 6-0 on their home court. San Francisco is the WCC leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 7.7.

The Cougars are 5-2 in WCC play. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Villa averaging 12.0.

San Francisco is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luana Leite is averaging 5.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Dons.

Villa is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.