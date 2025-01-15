San Francisco hosts Washington State after Villa’s 24-point game

Washington State Cougars (10-8, 5-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (8-8, 5-2 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (10-8, 5-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (8-8, 5-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on San Francisco after Eleonora Villa scored 24 points in Washington State’s 69-61 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Dons are 6-0 on their home court. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC with 14.6 assists per game led by Luana Leite averaging 4.6.

The Cougars are 5-2 against WCC opponents. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Villa averaging 12.0.

San Francisco scores 67.0 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 65.7 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than San Francisco gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debora Dos Santos is averaging 12.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Dons.

Villa is averaging 14.5 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.