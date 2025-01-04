San Francisco hosts Pepperdine following Ziaka’s 22-point game

Pepperdine Waves (6-7, 1-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (7-6, 4-0 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-7, 1-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (7-6, 4-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Pepperdine after Angeliki Ziaka scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 87-73 victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Dons are 5-0 in home games. San Francisco averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Waves are 1-3 against conference opponents. Pepperdine has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

San Francisco scores 67.6 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 65.8 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The Dons and Waves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freja Werth averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Chloe Sotell is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 10.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

