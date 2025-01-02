San Francisco hosts Aokuso and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-5, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (6-6, 3-0 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-5, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (6-6, 3-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits San Francisco after Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso scored 21 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 85-75 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons have gone 4-0 at home. San Francisco is second in the WCC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sol Castro averaging 3.0.

The Gaels are 4-0 in conference matchups. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

San Francisco’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 64.0 points per game, 0.9 more than the 63.1 San Francisco allows to opponents.

The Dons and Gaels meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freja Werth is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Dons.

Kennedy Johnson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.