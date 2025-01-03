San Francisco faces Pepperdine following Ziaka’s 22-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (6-7, 1-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (7-6, 4-0 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-7, 1-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (7-6, 4-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Pepperdine after Angeliki Ziaka scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 87-73 victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Dons have gone 5-0 at home. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC with 14.6 assists per game led by Luana Leite averaging 4.7.

The Waves are 1-3 in WCC play. Pepperdine is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

San Francisco averages 67.6 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 65.8 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freja Werth is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Dons.

Ella Brubaker is averaging 12.6 points for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

