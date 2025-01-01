San Francisco faces Pacific after Thomas’ 34-point performance

San Francisco Dons (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Pacific after Malik Thomas scored 34 points in San Francisco’s 97-94 overtime win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Tigers are 3-3 on their home court. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 14.1 assists per game led by Lamar Washington averaging 6.5.

The Dons are 2-0 in WCC play. San Francisco ranks eighth in the WCC with 14.8 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 4.1.

Pacific averages 70.5 points, 6.2 more per game than the 64.3 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Dons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Koulibaly is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.1 points.

Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.