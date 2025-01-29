San Francisco faces Loyola Marymount after Werth’s 26-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-11, 2-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-10, 7-4 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-11, 2-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-10, 7-4 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Loyola Marymount after Freja Werth scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 63-56 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons are 7-1 in home games. San Francisco has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 2-9 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Maya Hernandez averaging 2.7.

San Francisco averages 65.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 65.3 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than San Francisco gives up.

The Dons and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Werth is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Dons. Mia Vuksic is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Naudia Evans is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

