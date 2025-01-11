San Diego visits Pollerd and Santa Clara

San Diego Toreros (4-10, 0-5 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (8-9, 2-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts San Diego after Olivia Pollerd scored 27 points in Santa Clara’s 75-64 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Broncos have gone 4-4 in home games. Santa Clara ranks ninth in the WCC with 13.4 assists per game led by Madison Naro averaging 4.1.

The Toreros are 0-5 in WCC play. San Diego gives up 65.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Santa Clara scores 62.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 65.4 San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The Broncos and Toreros face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Broncos.

Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 11.6 points for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.