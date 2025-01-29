San Diego visits Ejim and Gonzaga

San Diego Toreros (4-15, 0-10 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-8, 8-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (4-15, 0-10 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-8, 8-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays San Diego after Yvonne Ejim scored 29 points in Gonzaga’s 81-53 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Ejim averaging 8.7.

The Toreros have gone 0-10 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Gonzaga averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.1 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Toreros face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13 points and four assists. Ejim is shooting 53.2% and averaging 22.6 points over the past 10 games.

Lauren McCall averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Truitt Reilly is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 58.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

