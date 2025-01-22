San Diego Toreros take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels on 8-game losing streak

Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-7, 6-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-13, 0-8 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-7, 6-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-13, 0-8 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup with Saint Mary’s (CA) as losers of eight straight games.

The Toreros are 3-6 in home games. San Diego has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gaels are 6-2 against conference opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Diego is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 63.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 65.1 San Diego gives up to opponents.

The Toreros and Gaels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 11.5 points for the Toreros. Ava Ranson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Emily Foy averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kennedy Johnson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 60.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.