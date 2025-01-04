San Diego Toreros take on the Pacific Tigers on 4-game losing streak

Pacific Tigers (5-9, 1-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-9, 0-4 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (5-9, 1-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-9, 0-4 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks to stop its four-game skid when the Toreros play Pacific.

The Toreros have gone 3-4 in home games. San Diego averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 1-3 against conference opponents. Pacific has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

San Diego is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 64.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 64.9 San Diego allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Truitt Reilly is averaging 9.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Toreros.

Liz Smith is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.6 points, four assists and 2.2 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

