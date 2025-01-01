San Diego takes on Pepperdine following Horstmeyer’s 20-point showing

San Diego Toreros (4-8, 0-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-7, 0-3 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (4-8, 0-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (5-7, 0-3 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on Pepperdine after Kylie Horstmeyer scored 20 points in San Diego’s 85-75 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Waves have gone 3-1 in home games. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.3.

The Toreros are 0-3 in conference games. San Diego leads the WCC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Courtney Wristen averaging 2.4.

Pepperdine averages 61.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 65.1 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Pepperdine allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is averaging 12.5 points for the Waves.

Ava Ranson is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

