San Diego State faces Wyoming following Quezada’s 20-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (13-4, 2-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (8-7, 2-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-4, 2-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (8-7, 2-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State visits Wyoming after Adryana Quezada scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 81-62 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Cowgirls are 4-1 in home games. Wyoming scores 64.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Aztecs have gone 2-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Wyoming makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). San Diego State has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Aztecs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Mellema is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cowgirls.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.2 points for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.