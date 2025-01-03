San Diego State faces New Mexico in conference matchup

New Mexico Lobos (9-6, 2-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-3, 1-1 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (9-6, 2-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-3, 1-1 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes San Diego State and New Mexico meet on Saturday.

The Aztecs have gone 6-1 at home. San Diego State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lobos are 2-0 in MWC play. New Mexico ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

San Diego State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Clark is averaging 6.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Aztecs.

Viane Cumber is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

