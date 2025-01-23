San Diego plays Saint Mary’s (CA), aims to break home slide

Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-7, 6-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-13, 0-8 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-7, 6-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-13, 0-8 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego is looking to end its four-game home losing streak with a win against Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Toreros have gone 3-6 at home. San Diego allows 65.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Gaels are 6-2 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is seventh in the WCC scoring 63.6 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

San Diego is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Gaels match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is shooting 49.4% and averaging 11.5 points for the Toreros. Ava Ranson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso is averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Gaels. Kennedy Johnson is averaging 14 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 60.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.