San Diego plays Pepperdine, looks to break home slide

Pepperdine Waves (8-13, 2-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-18, 1-8 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pepperdine Waves (8-13, 2-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-18, 1-8 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -2.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Pepperdine looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Toreros are 4-9 in home games. San Diego is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Waves are 2-6 in WCC play. Pepperdine has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

San Diego averages 67.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 72.0 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 71.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 76.5 San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Waves meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Tony Duckett is shooting 38.6% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Stefan Todorovic is averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Moe Odum is averaging 12 points, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.