San Diego hosts Washington State after Calmese’s 20-point game

Washington State Cougars (13-5, 3-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-14, 1-4 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (13-5, 3-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-14, 1-4 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits San Diego after Nate Calmese scored 20 points in Washington State’s 88-75 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Toreros are 4-8 on their home court. San Diego has a 1-10 record against teams above .500.

The Cougars are 3-2 against conference opponents. Washington State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

San Diego is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 5.8 more points per game (81.9) than San Diego allows to opponents (76.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Toreros.

Dane Erikstrup averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.